Heineken deepens its relationship with Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Heineken Ireland has been unveiled as partner of the newly developed 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

The new stadium will open this summer as a multi-purpose facility providing sporting and music entertainment for the citizens of Cork and Ireland.

It will include world- class facilities for players and visitors as well as an academy for sport.

Heineken’s relationship with Cork GAA goes back as far as 1891, when Murphy’s founder James J Murphy donated a 50 guinea cup to the Cork County Board. Beamish later sponsored the County Senior Beamish Shield in the early 1900s and Murphy’s is now partner of the Cork Senior Hurlers and Footballers.

Maggie Timoney, Heineken Ireland managing director, said: “We are delighted to announce the beer and cider partnership of the newly developed and very impressive Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Our support for this iconic and modern stadium is further testimony to the Brewery’s commitment to Cork and its social and economic fabric. We would like to wish the Cork County board well with the new development and many years of success.”

Cork County GAA chairman, Gerard Lane, welcomed the Cork brewery’s support for Cork’s senior inter-county teams and for the newly upgraded stadium.

Mr Lane said: “We are very pleased at the enhancement of a partnership that has historic roots. Not alone have they given good employment in our city but have always been to the fore in supporting its local community.

“We are confident that this partnership will be of significant mutual benefit to both Heineken and the GAA here in Cork.”