Hansard firm posts accumulated profits of €1.5m

New accounts filed by Mr Hansard’s Plateau Records show the artist — who left school at the age of 13 to go busking on Dublin’s Grafton St — was sitting on a cash pile of €1.24m last year.

The firm’s tangible assets increased from €30,906 to €343,866.

However, the cash pile had decreased from €2.3m the previous year. Pay to directors, which include Claire Leadbitter, fell from €334,727 to €330,325.

Mr Hansard was able to add to his coffers this year with sell-out gigs at Vicar Street.

The 47-year old is to play two further gigs at Vicar Street in December.

Next month, Mr Hansard will be playing a string of sellout dates in Germany ahead of the release of new album Between Two Shores, out in January.

The Dublin northsider first shot to prominence with The Frames over 25 years ago.

The accounts show the firm’s wealth has increased rapidly in recent years.

In a recent interview, the singer remarked on his time busking on Grafton St as “the only education I’ve ever needed”.

The Ballymun native achieved worldwide fame in 2008 when he and Marketa Irglova won an Oscar for ‘Falling Slowly’ from the film Once.

A separate musical version went onto Broadway, the West End and at the Olympia Theatre, and has won eight Tony awards.