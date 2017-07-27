Home»Business

Hackers access 400,000 client bank details

Thursday, July 27, 2017

UniCredit said hackers accessed about 400,000 client bank accounts in Italy, taking biographical and loan data in one of the biggest breaches in Europe to date.

The incidents occurred in September and October of 2016 and June to July of this year, the bank said.

Unauthorised access was gained through an Italian third-party provider to some customer data related to personal loans, with the lender saying Iban numbers and other personal data may also have been reached. A spokesman declined to identify the third party involved.

Banks are boosting cyber-defence budgets and hiring former intelligence and law enforcement officials to build up defences against hackers as lenders open their networks to connect with new money-management apps and other fintech offerings.

In the UK, banks such as Barclays and Deutsche Bank have joined forces with law enforcement in a unit called the Cyber Defence Alliance.

The most recent attacks were detected between Monday and Tuesday and led to the discovery of the incidents that took place last year, sources said.

“I expect that this case will lead to all Italian banks reviewing their IT systems,” said Francesco Confuorti, chief executive of Advantage Financial, a Milan-based investment firm.

“This is the first attack targeting an Italian bank and confirms that IT systems, particularly in Italy, need massive investment to avoid a loss of confidence.”

Banking industry leaders are worried about more than the theft of customers’ data or money. Cyber criminals might also damage account databases and render them unusable, said Becky Pinkard, vice president of service delivery and intelligence at Digital Shadows, a London-based cyber defence firm.

“Banks are justified in their fear of corrupted data. Attackers could harm the bank by adding or subtracting a zero to every balance, or even deleting entire accounts.”

In May and June, two ransomware attacks, WannaCry and Petya, swept the globe and temporarily crippled operations in entities ranging from Britain’s NHS to oil companies and automakers.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS UniCredit, Hackers, Bank Accounts

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK farms under threat from Brexit-linked jobs shortage

Tullow Oil targets South American drilling round

Invest in water and not tax cuts

Corbyn’s UK tax plan alarms banks


Breaking Stories

AIB reveals pre-tax profits of €0.8bn in Half-Year Financial Statement

Lifestyle

The night's sky is a long way from Tipperary

Pulling the strings at Cork Puppetry Festival

Mother charged for illegal sale of fruit smoothies at summer stall set up in Kildare

When you think of the word cougar, what does it conjure up?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 