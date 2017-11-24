Recently floated energy infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables has said it has a significant pipeline of wind-farm acquisition opportunities in Ireland and is optimistic about its chances for growth here, writes Geoff Percival.

The company is also set to pay a maiden dividend of 2.61c per share to investors with respect to the second half of the year.

The company is the infrastructure arm of London-based clean energy investment firm Greencoat Capital. It raised €270m via a dual share listing in Dublin and London in July.

Greencoat has two Irish onshore wind farms in Cork and Tipperary. They have a combined capacity of 137MW. It has already said its plan is to acquire more windfarms in Ireland before investing in projects in mainland Europe.

“Our assets have performed well over these first seven months, generating slightly more power than budgeted, due to a slightly higher than average wind resource,” said the company’s non-executive chairman Rónán Murphy.

“We believe that the macro-economic environment looks increasingly favourable for renewables in Ireland, and we are optimistic about opportunities in Ireland’s secondary wind market.

“The supply of operating Irish windfarms coming to market is increasing and the group has a significant pipeline of opportunities,” Mr Murphy said.

He said the Irish wind market remains “a very attractive jurisdiction” with the total market of operating windfarms in the country expected to reach €8bn in value by 2020.

Greencoat’s share price was unmoved yesterday at €1.08.

In a detailed report, published earlier this week, international credit ratings agency Moody’s said wind energy capacity in Ireland is expected to grow by 340MW per year until 2020, which would roughly equate to the building of 100 new wind turbines per year for the next three years.

“Capacity supported by Irish renewable schemes is expected to peak in 2023 at around 5.9 gigawatts before declining as support for projects begins to expire,” Moody’s said.