Grant Thornton to recruit 250 financial services staff

Applicants with language skills as well as backgrounds in finance will be recruited by Grant Thornton following its pledge to create 250 jobs in Dublin over the next 18 months.

The financial services firm announced it would be targeting what it called “high-calibre professionals with practice and industry backgrounds”, many of whom will be based in a new centre. However, graduates with language skills will also be keenly sought.

Grant Thornton said its new facility would assist organisations in financial reporting obligations in multiple countries that required bilingual documents.

The centre will help prepare financial statements. It will also prepare payroll, tax and audit services by staff experienced in the French, German, Swiss, Austrian, Spanish and Portuguese markets, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions.

Tim Lohan, who is partner in financial accounting and advisory services, is heading up the centre.

The job opportunities will come up for graduates with language and financial qualifications to join their more experienced peers.

“The roles in the centre of excellence are for experienced professionals with practice and or industry backgrounds,” said Mr Lohan. “Language skills are highly desirable at Grant Thornton, given the international outlook of the firm and our client base. We’re always interested in meeting bright, ambitious graduates with great language skills who can progress with the firm into more experienced roles, such as the new centre.”

Grant Thornton employs 1,000 in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick and Longford.