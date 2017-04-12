Grafton Merchanting adds 170 jobs in Ireland

Construction supplies group Grafton is to create another 170 jobs in its Irish merchanting business in the next two years as it expands its operations in response to an upturn in business.

Grafton Merchanting owns the Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley brands. Over the last three years, it has increased staff by 350 and the latest appointments will boost its workforce to 1,420 people by the end of 2019.

“We see this as further evidence of a tangible and sustainable turning point for the construction sector in Ireland,” said Eddie Kelly, Grafton Merchanting’s head in the Republic.

He said that the company expects the relaxation in mortgage lending rules and the Government’s help-to-buy scheme to aid “a more sustained new home building programme over the coming years” and the recovery in the repair, maintenance and improvement sector to continue.

Last month, Dublin-based Grafton said it was looking to expand its group operations in its core market of the UK and on mainland Europe, where it is active in the Netherlands and Belgium.

However, it also said it was confident in the recovering Irish market where the group also owns the Woodie’s DIY retail chain. It will be opening three new Chadwicks building supply stores this year.

Grafton’s Irish merchanting business grew revenue by 12% in 2016, a year which saw the overall group generate annual revenues of just under €3m.

Last month, Grafton Group chief Gavin Slark said the gradual nature of the growth being seen in the Irish business hints at more sustainable progress.