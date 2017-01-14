Grafton Group shares surge by over 8%

Shares in Grafton Group jumped by over 8% yesterday as the Dublin-headquartered builders merchanting business said it exited 2016 on a high, with revenues for the year more than 13% ahead.

The group — which derives the bulk of its revenues from its UK operations and recently categorised uncertainty surrounding Brexit as being “a short-term threat” — said its group revenues for 2016 were up by 13.4%, in sterling terms, and by 10.4% on a constant currency basis.

Grafton’s shares are now solely listed in London and sterling is its reporting currency.

Group chief executive Gavin Slark said Grafton’s strong finish to the year was helped by its exposure to multiple markets.

The group entered the Netherlands in 2015 — adding to its presence in Ireland, Britain and Belgium — and has since grown further there via acquisition.

“We had an active year on the development front with the opening of seven new Selco branches, the completion of two bolt-on acquisitions in the UK and we agreed to acquire Gunters en Meuser in the Netherlands.

"A strong balance sheet and excellent cash generation from operations support these developments and our ongoing strategic initiatives,” he added.

Grafton’s UK merchanting revenue grew by 6.6% last year, but continuing growth was also seen in Ireland.

Its retail business — effectively the Woodie’s DIY chain —grew sales by nearly 20% and the Irish merchanting division saw revenue grow by just under 27%.

It was the third consecutive year for double-digit revenue growth in this division.

Merchanting comprises 92% of the group’s total revenues and the last quarter of 2016 saw a pick-up in trading in the UK division, while the growth seen in Ireland outperformed a recovering construction sector, aided mainly by growth in the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) area.

Grafton’s share price was up by 8.4% at £5.86 yesterday, but analysts remain cautious.

“The prospects for the stock in 2017 will be determined by the underlying conditions in its most important end-market.

"While recent evidence suggests that the group is navigating difficult conditions admirably, we still expect 2017 to be challenging,” Davy Stockbrokers said.

That said, Davy still sees the Grafton stock outperforming its industry peers this year.