Google snares HTC talent

Google has agreed to buy part of HTC’s engineering and design teams for $1.1 billion (€923m), taking on a cadre of veterans that worked on the Pixel phone and could bolster its nascent hardware business.

Alphabet’s Google is taking on some 2,000 employees with experience working on its signature Pixel devices, intended to showcase the best features of the Android software that now power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones.

The deal also comes with a non-exclusive licensing agreement for HTC intellectual property.

Google now gains tighter control over the design and production of the Pixel and other devices, potentially helping sales.

Those gadgets are becoming the pillars of a strategic push to distribute critical software products like its voice-enabled assistant and better compete with Apple.

The search giant is preparing to unveil a second generation of devices in October, building on a portfolio that runs the gamut from Google Home speakers to Daydream virtual reality headsets.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jitendra Waral said: “Google essentially gets more control over its hardware design, it can help them accelerate innovation with its own products and use that as the benchmark for the Android ecosystem to follow.”

Alphabet investors may be concerned about history repeating itself. In 2012, Google paid $12.5bn (€10.5bn) for Motorola, then a leading Android handset manufacturer.

In less than three years, Google sold it to Lenovo for less than $3bn (€2.5bn), while keeping Motorola’s valuable patent portfolio.

Owning Motorola had eroded the search giant’s profit margins and upset other phone makers that relied on Android, Google software that it supplies to handset manufacturers to promote its services.

The HTC transaction however costs a lot less and comes at a very different time — when Google and its biggest rivals are more focused than ever on consumer devices built around new artificial-intelligence and augmented-reality services.

Greater control of hardware production would also give Google more influence over the distribution of new services such as its voice-based digital assistant.

Google didn’t say exactly how it would retain employees after the acquisition, only that it is working on the details; the company — like many of Silicon Valley’s frontrunners — has a reputation for comfy perks and compensation.

Bloomberg