Home»Business

Global dairy prices set to rise in months ahead

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Joe Dermody

Dairy market analysts are predicting a recovery as the latest Global Dairy Trade Price Index climbed 0.9%, the second successive auction to record a price rise.

This week’s average selling price was $3,368 (€2,804) per tonne. The index had risen 0.3% at the previous fortnightly global sale.

Traders are now describing this as a strong three-month rally, with analysts predicting the price will continue to rise in the months ahead as bad weather in New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter, is set to hamper supply.

“Stepping back from the auction result, we see potential for overall prices, particularly for WMP (whole milk powder), to break this holding pattern and push higher in coming months,” ASB economists said.

Whole milk powder rose by 0.6% — slightly ahead of expectations from futures markets, analysts told Reuters news agency. Butter performed especially well on strong global demand, rising 1.2% to hit a new record of $6,026 (€5,015).

A total of 34,117 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, up 1.8% from the previous one, the GDT auction platform said on its website.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dairy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Florida storm crops miss out

Staff shortages and Brexit threaten hotels boom

Expert: ‘Hybrid before electric’

PJ Carroll profits hit by black market


Breaking Stories

Google agrees $1.1bn deal to buy part of device manufacturer HTC

Ryanair bosses and shareholders set to clash at AGM

Lifestyle

A question of taste: Joe O’Leary

When art and nature collide

Writing between the lines: Ron Hutchinson's new RTÉ series is one of his easier roles

The myths and facts of ... dementia

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 