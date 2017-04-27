Glanbia wants ‘long Brexit transition’

The boss of Glanbia has called for “as long a transition period as possible” following Brexit if current trading conditions between Ireland and the UK cannot be maintained.

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot was speaking at the company’s AGM when she said the current climate was causing uncertainty not just for Glanbia but their trading partners. “Like all businesses we could do without the uncertainty. While the UK only accounts for approximately 4% of Glanbia’s revenue it has the potential to significantly impact the Irish industry and our suppliers in Ireland. What we hope for in the process is as close to the status quo as possible in terms of trading and if that’s not possible our policymakers should seek as long a transition period as possible,” she said.

The AGM coincided with the company’s first-quarter results and Glanbia said total group revenue, including its share of joint ventures and associates, rose 9.6% in the first quarter of the year. Outlook for the remainder of 2017 is positive.

It said its performance nutrition division delivered in line with expectations in the first three months of the year, despite revenues decreasing marginally by 0.2%. That division, with signature brands such as Optimum Nutrition, BSN and Isopure in the health food market, faced some challenges in the US but did well in non-US markets to combat those effects, the company said.

In the US, Glanbia remains on course for a new joint venture to build a scale cheese and whey plant in the Midwestern state of Michigan. Glanbia has a significant presence in the US, including Wisconsin -— known as America’s Dairyland — adjacent to Michigan. US cheese performed in line with expectations in the first quarter of 2017, it said, and demand remains solid.

Ms Talbot said: “Our strategic initiatives remain on track. We have completed the acquisition of Body & Fit, have signed binding legal agreements, subject to certain approvals, to sell 60% of the Dairy Ireland segment to Glanbia Co-operative and continue to plan with our partners in the US.”

The company confirmed it had signed binding transaction agreements with Glanbia Co-op to sell a 60% interest in its Dairy Ireland segment and related associate businesses. The proposed transaction is subject to shareholder approvals by both Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia which are likely to take place in May.

Glanbia’s net debt on April 1 was €735m, which represents an increase of €297m versus the net debt position at year end 2016. The higher debt was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Amazing Grass and Body & Fit, the company said.