Home»Business

Glanbia looks to protein for growth

Friday, August 11, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Glanbia said the popularity of health and sports nutrition products such as whey protein powder will fuel growth in the coming months, as its global cheese production helped raise its revenues almost 10% to over €2bn in its first half results.

Glanbia group managing director, Siobhán Talbot, and group finance director, Mark Garvey. Picture: Jack Caffrey

The nutritional giant said total revenue in the first half of 2017 was over €2.04bn, compared with over €1.83bn a year earlier. That represents an increase of 9.9% in the year after taking account of currency changes. Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation were €192m, up almost 7%.

The sale of 60% of Dairy Ireland to Glanbia Co-Op to create Glanbia Ireland is now complete, it said.

The sale to Glanbia Co-Op created a new joint venture in Glanbia Ireland, of which the co-op will own 60% and Glanbia will own 40%.

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot said Glanbia Nutritionals, which includes its worldwide cheese production, as well as its “joint ventures” was the main driver of growth this year.

She added that the first- half results were a “good” performance for Glanbia.

“We believe second-half earnings progression will also be driven by Glanbia Performance Nutrition where good organic growth is expected for the remainder of the year,” she said.

Performance nutrition refers to health and sports food such as whey protein powder, protein bars, and other supplements. Glanbia owns some of the world’s most popular sports supplements brands such as Optimum Nutrition and BSN.

Its performance nutrition division delivered reported revenue growth of more than 5% in the first half of the year, while its nutritionals division including cheese delivered 12% growth.

Glanbia said it would continue to monitor the Brexit talks in relation to any potential effect on cheese producers.

It has a big presence in the US, including Wisconsin, Idaho, and New Mexico. It is to build a $400m (€340.6m) new cheese and whey production plan in Michigan in a joint venture with the Dairy Farmers of America.

Shares went up around 1%, a reflection of a solid first half, said Investec analyst Ian Hunter. “They are solid numbers, what the market expected,” he said.

The shares are up 11.5% this year, valuing the company at €5.21bn.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, glanbia

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK to keep animal fat bank notes

Spain is ‘pretty full’, says Europe’s largest tour firm

Revenues at Fermoy motorway operator fall

UK bosses want clarity on Brexit


Breaking Stories

KBC Bank Ireland reach 250,000 customers and reveal net profit of €102.7m in Q2 2017

Facebook launches video platform to compete with YouTube and TV

Survey claims house prices making it hard for firms to recruit from abroad

Lifestyle

The good, the bad and the smelly: Top tips for toilet training

Ask Audrey: Carrigtwohill is just Midleton with an extra splash of Eau du Farmyard

Baroque as you’ve never heard it before at Kilkenny Arts Festival

Cast out them demons: Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir coming to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 