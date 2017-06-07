Georgian Society slams Ronan’s Dublin tower plan

Property developer Johnny Ronan’s planned “iconic” 22-storey Aqua Vetro tower will have an adverse and detrimental effect on the character and integrity of key buildings and architecturally-sensitive locations in Dublin, according to one objector to the plans.

A decision on the proposed Tara St building — which would be Dublin’s tallest structure if given the go-ahead — is due next month.

However, in a submission to Dublin City Council, Irish Georgian Society executive director Donough Cahill said the plan is contrary to the council’s policy to protect the capital’s built heritage.

Mr Cahill said it is the view of the society that the building of the tower “would have a significant detrimental impact on the character of Dublin’s most architecturally important buildings and public spaces”.

While the Dublin City Development Plan permits structures in excess of 50m in the George’s Quay area, Mr Cahill said any such proposal should be assessed on the basis of its response to its context of scale, bulk, height, massing, and design.

“Using these measures, the society contends that the current proposal would have a considerable detrimental impact on the character and setting of protected structures,” said Mr Cahill.

However, Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke said the high-rise element of the project is to be welcomed.

Ms Burke said taller buildings can add to and become emblematic of the city. She said that the plan can help to rejuvenate Tara St.