GAA Podcast: Psychology of Tipp-Cats, Cork rebound, credit to Davy and Waterford's terrible pitch

Irish Examiner writers John Fogarty and Michael Moynihan review the weekend's Allianz Hurling League action with Colm O'Connor.

John believes the Semple Stadium draw shows Michael Ryan now has "the luxuries Brian Cody once had" in terms of panel strength.

He hails Wexford's promotion and believes the tactical work done by Davy Fitz should be welcomed by all: "If we don’t want the game of hurling we love to become a closed shop, we have to accept the developing teams coming with something different."

Michael Moynihan assesses Cork's rebound against Waterford, but says there is no excuse for the poor state of the Walsh Park surface.

And he welcomes the return to action of Cork's Michael Cahalane, who was told he'd never hurl again after a heart problem was diagnosed.

