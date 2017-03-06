GAA Podcast: ‘Cork people have gone beyond apathy and into acceptance’

Michael Moynihan and John Fogarty reflect on the Allianz League weekend with Colm O’Connor.

It was another glum weekend for Cork GAA; an expected defeat by Kilkenny in Nowlan Park for the hurlers, a shock in Ennis for the footballers.

Irish Examiner writer Michael Moynihan says there is realism and tempered expectations of both camps, an acceptance that the Cork hurlers must try young talent that just hasn’t yet undergone the strength and conditioning work needed for top level hurling.

As he puts it, “there are no great tranches of players hiding away in east Cork”.

But beyond the immediate gloom around results and concers about the league table, Michael senses a growing apathy within the county, and maybe something even worse....

“Every nadir that Cork reach, there’s another one.

“There’s a complete sense of apathy. Ah, that’s just the way it is.

“There isn’t the interest in trying to change anything in Cork. That’s been plain for well over a decade. Nothing has changed.

“There is a huge level of ‘this is the way it is, nothing can change and nothing will change.”

“I think Cork have gone beyond apathy and into acceptance.”

Elsewhere, John Fogarty reflects on Tipperary’s ever-widening strength in depth, including an impressive showing against Clare by former county footballer Steven O’Brien.

“He has that football physique but he looked like a hurler yesterday.”

Though John accepts Clare’s visit to Thurles was a “fact-finding mission”, as they work out ways of avoiding over-reliance on Tony Kelly.

John believes Dublin are showing they have a spine and the makings of a fine team under Ger Cunningham, but wonders if the Corkman will be allowed stick around long enough to see things through.

And in football, John reflects on a miserable weekend for Mayo and defends Kevin McStay against the circle of critics closing in on him.

“He's an assimilated Roscommon man… To question his Roscommonness as Gay Sheeran did, is a little bit rich.”

