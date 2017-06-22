Freshly Chopped eyeing further Cork expansion

One of the country’s fastest growing food chains has officially opened in Cork, with an eye on more expansion in the city before the end of the year.

Freshly Chopped, which specialises in salads, lean meats and healthy ingredients, opened at the Eastgate business park in Little Island, creating 15 jobs.

Co-founder and managing director of the Dublin-founded company, Brian Lee said Cork had been in its sights for some time as it aimed to expand nationally.

“We have been inundated with requests via social media to open in Cork and I am delighted to be able to meet our customers’ needs. We will be opening a second Freshly Chopped outlet in Cork city centre later this year and are also in talks with other potential franchisees for additional Cork stores. Cork will be a vital location for Freshly Chopped’s expansion over the next number of years as we continue our rollout across the country,” he said.

The Freshly Chopped outlet at the Spar store in Eastgate business park will be operated by franchisee Shane Cantillon of The Cantillon Group.

Mr Cantillon said: “Healthy eating is the future and Freshly Chopped is leading this revolution.”

Founded in 2012 by Dublin entrepreneurs Brian Lee and Andy Chen, Freshly Chopped was developed to capitalise on the growing number of Irish consumers opting for healthy food. It has more than two dozen stores across Ireland, selling more than 20,000 salads weekly.