Home»Business

France aims to end spending ‘addiction’

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said France must break the addiction to public spending that has left its economy trailing peers as he outlined plans to rein in the budget and cut taxes.

In his maiden speech at the National Assembly as premier, Mr Philippe promised €20bn of tax cuts by the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s term in 2022. Spending will drop by the equivalent of 3 percentage points of GDP in that time and taxation will fall by 1 point, he said.

“We must face the truth about the financial situation of the country,” Mr Philippe said.

“France can no longer be the champion of both public spending and of taxes. France has an addiction to public spending, and like all addictions, it requires willpower and courage to kick it,” he said.

Mr Philippe spoke a day after President Macron addressed a joint session of congress in Versailles.

While President Macron’s speech was a lofty call for French renewal, Mr Philippe provided the nuts and bolts, laying out the timetable and the specific steps the government will take to revive an economy that has underperformed the eurozone for the past three years with unemployment roughly double the rate of the UK and Germany.

Payroll taxes will be cut starting in 2019. Corporate income tax will be lowered gradually from 33.3% now to 25% in 2022 to converge with the European average.

The wealth tax will be limited to real estate assets starting in 2019. And those actions will be achieved while keeping France’s commitment to its European partners to limit the deficit that has been part of every government budget for the past three decades.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, France

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samsung plans projects for next smartphone era

TUI in new Air Berlin plan

Uber in further setback in EU

Sainsbury boosted by weather as Argos buy pays off


Breaking Stories

EU approves PSA acquisition of Vauxhall and Opel from General Motors

IDA Ireland report ’strong’ first half of 2017 with 11,000 new jobs on way

Living Wage increases to €11.70 an hour

Retailers call for 3% reduction in VAT

Lifestyle

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 