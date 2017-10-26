Fossett’s Circus hails ‘very good year’ after 2015 rescue

Fossett’s Circus is enjoying “a very good year” as it prepares to celebrate its 130th year in business.

That is according to marketing manager Charles O’Brien, who said it is now the world’s longest touring circus.

The business which emerged from examinership in 2015, last year posted a profit of €29,603, down from the €86,079 earned in 2015.

Mr O’Brien said: “We are slowly moving the business forward and have reversed the trend of the dark recession.”

The circus has diversified since exiting examinership and is “no longer a circus that only pitches up in Tipperary town on a Monday and hopes for people to come along.

“We now have a summer-long residency at Tayto Park which is working out very well so we have two companies working over the summer months,” he said.

It also performs at a number of concerts, including Electric Picnic and the Rose of Tralee.

With the circus approaching its 130th year in 2018, “we are very, very grateful for the chance that we have received from coming out of the examinership process and we are now marshalling our resources to generate a profit”.

Including cash of €91,832, shareholder funds total €114,731.

Mr O’Brien said that 14 members of the Fossett family spanning three generations work in the circus and employs 32 more staff.

They include 87-year-old Herta Fossett who continues to operate the circus’s shop.