Ford cancels plan for $1.6bn factory in Mexico

Ford Motor Co said it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion (€1.5bn) factory in Mexico and invest $700m at a Michigan factory, after President-elect Donald Trump harshly criticised the Mexico investment plan.

The second largest US automaker said that it would build new electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles at the Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and add 700 jobs.

Ford chief executive Mark Fields yesterday that said the decision to cancel the new Mexico factory was the result of sagging demand for small cars in North America and not because Mr Trump was elected president.

He told Fox Business that the automaker would have made the same decision even if Mr Trump had not been elected.

READ NEXT Paris in 20,000 Brexit jobs bid

“There was no quid pro quo because there was no negotiation” with Mr Trump over the decision to cancel the plant, Mr Fields said.

He told reporters the decision related to the need to “fully utilise capacity at existing facilities” amid declining sales of small and medium sized cars such as the Focus and Fusion.

Mr Fields also endorsed “pro growth” tax and regulatory policies advocated by Mr Trump and the Republican-led Congress. “This is a vote of confidence for president-elect Trump and some of the policies he may be pursuing,” Mr Fields said.

Mr Trump repeatedly said during the election campaign that if elected he would not allow Ford to open the new plant in Mexico, which he called an “absolute disgrace” and would slap hefty tariffs taxes on imported Ford vehicles.

Also yesterday, Mr Trump threatened to impose a “big border tax” on General Motors Co (GM.N) for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze cars in Mexico.

Mr Trump’s comments will also be analysed in Ireland amid fears that the new administration will aim to slash US corporate taxes and undermine the competitiveness of the Irish tax regime.

— Reuters/Irish Examiner