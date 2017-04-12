Fiscal outlook dims hopes for spending hikes

The room available for tax cuts and spending increases in future years appears limited despite the Government raising growth forecasts in its new economic outlook.

The Department of Finance yesterday published its so-called Draft Stability Programme Update — the annual outlook Ireland has to submit to the European Commission — in which it confirmed an increased growth forecast this year of 4.3%.

The update, however, left unchanged since the last budget the amount the Government will collect in tax revenues this year because of the uncertainties the country faces from Brexit.

Separately, the National Competitiveness Council said in a report on Brexit yesterday the Government should avoid the temptation to narrow the tax base but warned that restrictions on capital spending would harm the economy.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan recently said the amount available for spending rises and tax cuts, or the net fiscal space, in the autumn budget for 2018 currently stood at €1.2bn when the costs of demographics are taken into account.

The amount of fiscal space is approximately halved, however, when the carry over costs of tax cuts and spending pledges in previous years are also taken into account.

The draft update for the commission published yesterday makes no new assumptions on the fiscal space but the outlook is likely to disappoint many business groups seeking new spending pledges.

Business groups including Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation have in recent weeks called on the Government to increase capital spending substantially.

Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers, said that although quite conservative, the Government’s outlook was not forecasting any “spectacular” increase in spending.

Amid the uncertainties surrounding Brexit “there has not been a lot of change” since the budget forecasts, he said.

Yesterday’s update had mixed news on the effects of Brexit. The Department of Finance projects full employment as defined by an unemployment rate of around 5.5% will be reached in 2019.

The jobless rate last month stood at 6.4%.

The number in work is projected to grow to over 2.2m by 2021 from just over 2m at the end of last year. However, the overall effect of a hard Brexit is expected to cut the net number of jobs over 10 years by 40,000.

The risks of a hard Brexit on the Irish economy are still at an elevated level, finance department officials said.

External shocks from a contraction in the growth in world growth would pare the GDP growth outlook.

The update sees gross debt falling to 62.6% of GDP by 2021 from 75.4% of GDP in 2016.

Net debt is expected to fall to 63% of GDP this year from 65.2% last year.

In a letter published with the update, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council said it endorsed the department’s economic forecasts.

But it again questioned the usefulness of the commission’s economic tools when applied to the Irish economy.

“Furthermore, the results do not reflect the department’s own views regarding the cyclical position of the economy,” according to the letter from the advisor council’s chair Seamus Coffey.