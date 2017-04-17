Firms must have strict procedures for expenses

Revenue prefers all payments to go through PAYE

Almost all businesses use their own rules of thumb when it comes to deciding the level of stock needed, price margins, staff numbers or hours required for a job. They aren’t usually written down anywhere but, instead, they are the result of knowledge gained from past experiences, sometimes painful ones.

When it comes to collecting taxes, however, rules of thumb aren’t usually acceptable. Revenue does have powers of what is called “care and management”, which gives them some degree of latitude as to how taxes can be administered, but it doesn’t follow that they can make up the rules as they go along.

However, there are some shortcuts that the tax system follows, and included in these are the civil service rules for reimbursing expenses paid to employees.

Anyone who has to travel for their work is entitled to some form of reimbursement from their employer. It costs money to run a car, and oftentimes it is essential for people to use their cars to be able to move around from supplier to supplier, customer to customer, or from client to client. Traditionally, the payment of any expenses by an employer to an employee without deducting tax is problematic. Revenue has a preference that all payments should go through the PAYE system.

Generally speaking, if an employer pays an employee motor expenses in line with civil service rates, Revenue will accept the reimbursement is not excessive and there will not be any tax consequences. In practice, many employers do not pay civil service mileage rates, because they regard them as too generous.

They have become even more generous since the start of this month, as many of the civil service mileage rates have been increased. The rates are categorised by reference to distances and car engine sizes. In one category, for example, the rate has gone up from 59 cent per kilometre to 83 cent. According to the explanatory notes, these aren’t increases but a “more nuanced compensation regime”. Run up a few thousand kilometres, and that’s quite a generous return, tax-free, to supplement your after-tax wages.

Mileage rates aren’t the only rates that have changed. Civil service subsistence rates, the allowance which is granted for overnight stays on business, have gone up. There have also been adjustments to international travel allowances. It’s a curious time to nuance civil service allowances. Car insurance costs have undoubtedly increased, but on the other hand, fuel prices have moderated in the past while. The consumer price index has remained sluggish for several years. If it were not for the strict controls, it would be easy to confuse these expense increases with pay increases.

That degree of control in the payment of expenses tax-free also has to be observed by the private sector when reimbursing staff costs. Businesses wishing to avoid unwanted attention from Revenue must have strict procedures for ensuring that all expense claims are vouched, and that proper records of journeys taken, their distance, and their purpose are retained when mileage allowances are being paid.

A public consultation in 2015 re-examined the ways in which travel and subsistence should be recognised and reimbursed. The only outcome of note since then was a relaxation of the travel rules for non-executive company directors, individuals working for a company who are not employees of the company in the usual sense of the term. Non-executive directors can now be reimbursed for journeys to company meetings without PAYE being operated on travel expenses. The longer term implications of these civil service allowance changes may be that further changes to the traditional tax rules for expenses are unlikely anytime soon.

Brian Keegan is director of public policy and taxation at Chartered Accountants Ireland.