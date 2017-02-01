Eventbrite buy could mean more Cork jobs

Global online ticketing firm Eventbrite has cemented its place as one of Europe’s largest ticketing providers following the purchase of Dutch company Ticketscript — which could mean expansion at its Cork base in the future.

San Francisco-headquartered Eventbrite, which covers more than 2 million events each year, bought Ticketscript, one of Europe’s largest self-service ticketing providers.

It allows event organisers to create an online page for their events, to sell tickets, promote and manage events, and analyse results.

The purchase means Eventbrite is now Europe’s third largest ticketing platform after Ticketmaster and Eventim by the number of tickets processed.

The company said the purchase strengthened its position as a leading live music event technology partner, especially in clubs and live show venues.

Eventbrite processed 150 million tickets for more than 600,000 event organisers in 180 countries last year.

Founded in San Francisco in 2006, Eventbrite opened in London in 2011, and has offices in eight countries.

It made Cork a European customer service base last year, saying it would hire 50 people in the next three years at its South Mall centre.

It also has a base in Dublin.

A spokesman for Eventbrite said it was now an option to enlarge the Cork team to also cover countries that Ticketscript served in Europe, but nothing had been decided yet.

He added the Cork office was currently looking for customer experience representatives who spoke Dutch and French.