€2.4bn stores chain Intime Retail bid by Alibaba

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Alibaba is leading a bid to take department store chain Intime Retail private for as much as $2.6bn (€2.46bn), as China’s largest online retailer deepens its integration with brick-and-mortar stores.

The deal to buy out Intime adds to Alibaba’s burgeoning foothold in physical retail as it pursues growth beyond a slowing online business.

Control of Intime will also allow the e-commerce giant to explore ways to modernise a $4.5tn (€4.3tn) industry that hasn’t adapted well to the growing popularity of online shopping.

Billionaire founder Jack Ma’s goal is to try and up-end a splintered and bloated Chinese retail landscape, stripping out layers of middlemen to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Apart from Intime, Alibaba has partnered with electronics chains Suning and Haier in deals that expanded its own online offerings and sales and delivery network.

Alibaba and Intime’s founder Shen Guojun will pay HK$10 apiece for the Intime shares they don’t already own, a deal that will require as much as $2.55bn, including stock options. That’s a 42% premium over Intime’s previous close.

Alibaba, which will own almost three-quarters of Intime, is paying a premium for a company that’s seen revenue shrink since the second half of 2015.

The offer values Intime at about 18.7 times Ebitda of 1.39bn yuan (€200m) for the 12 months to the end of June. That compares with the 7.2 times of $414.6m in Ebitda that Sycamore Partners paid for US department store chain Belk in 2015.

Department stores have struggled in past years to cope as Chinese consumers frustrated with lacklustre, poorly managed shopping malls migrate to online bazaars.

The Chinese retail experience is far more fragmented and inconsistent. Intime, one of the better-known players, operated and managed just 29 department stores and 17 shopping malls across the country as of end-June last year, mainly in eastern Zhejiang province but also in Anhui and Beijing.

The Shenzhen-based Maoye International and Hong Kong-based Lifestyle International, which operates the upscale Jiuguang chain in China, both issued profit warnings for the first half of 2016.

Maoye’s bonds dropped to record lows after being downgraded by ratings agencies. Intime’s shares had fallen 8% in 2016, compared with the 0.4% drop in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index.

By teaming up with physical retailers, Alibaba hopes to pioneer a new model of online and offline retail.

