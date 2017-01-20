Home»Business

€10m investment at Cork distillery

Friday, January 20, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

A €10.5m investment in Midleton Distillery will help grow the industry for the next 30 years, according to owner Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard.

One of the three new copper pot stills, each with a capacity of more than 75,000 litres, is delivered to Midleton Distillers this week

The injection will complement the €120m invested in the east Cork distillery in 2012 and the €20m at its Fox & Geese bottling facility in Dublin.

Irish Distillers is investing another €100m at its Dungourney maturation site, near Midleton Distillery.

Three new copper pot stills will be installed at Midleton Distillery, with the company saying it wants to support the Irish Whiskey Association’s target of global growth of 300% by 2030.

The three copper pot stills, handmade by Forsyth’s of Scotland and weighing a combined 24 tonnes, have been delivered to Midleton Distillery. Each has a capacity of over 75,000 litres and will be operational by June.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive of Irish Distillers, said: “Irish whiskey continues to enjoy phenomenal global growth, led by Jameson with sales of 5.7m cases in 2016. 

Irish Distillers has been driving the growth of the category since 1988, a commitment further underpinned by investments of over €230m since 2012.

“With this additional investment of over €10m at Midleton Distillery, the home of Irish whiskey, we will ensure that we are positioned to meet growing global demand and support the growth of Irish whiskey in the international spirits category.”

Paul Wickham, general manager of Midleton Distillery, said the €10.5m meant investment in the local economy in east Cork.

“All our barley comes from farms located within 100 miles of Midleton Distillery, supporting families who have produced barley for centuries,” he said. 

“We spend €60m annually on cereals, energy, capital projects, and payroll in the local economy and this will increase.”

