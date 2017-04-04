EU probe into McDonald’s tax affairs reaches final stage

An EU probe into McDonald’s is entering its final stages after officials gathered information on whether the Big Mac maker unfairly benefited from a hefty tax break in Luxembourg, according to sources.

The commission may be moving ahead with a decision in the McDonald’s case before the EU’s summer break in August. That means the ruling could arrive before another pending decision on Amazon’s tax deals with Luxembourg, the sources said.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has been cracking down on tax loopholes, ordering Apple in August to pay as much as €13bn plus interest in back taxes over an illegal accord with the Government here. Shortly after, she warned that Amazon and McDonald’s were next “in the pipeline”. At stake are billions that multinational companies have squirrelled away in tax havens, out of the reach of authorities in the countries where they make most of their sales.

Partly in response to the EU probe, McDonald’s announced in December it will ditch Luxembourg and switch its non-US tax base to the UK, where it would create a new international holding company in charge of most of the royalties received from licensing intellectual property rights outside the US. Alongside the EU case, the hamburger giant has been facing criticism from trade unions and consumer groups, alleging the company avoided more than €1bn in taxes in Europe between 2009 and 2013. An EU official last year called the McDonald’s case very instructive in showing how far some companies push authorities to avoid paying taxes.

The commission opened its probe into McDonald’s more than a year after starting an in-depth investigation of Amazon’s tax affairs. Other cases opened around the same time as Amazon have led to decisions in which Starbucks. and a Fiat Chrysler unit were ordered to each pay as much as €30m in back taxes to the Netherlands and Luxembourg respectively. Court appeals in all cases are already pending, including ones by the Government and Apple over their EU state-aid decision.

McDonald’s and the EU didn’t respond to requests for comment. Amazon declined to comment. The investigations have been creating tensions in EU-US relations, with then US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew writing to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last year about the “disturbing international tax precedents” that the EU probes are creating. Last week at an event in Paris, a former senior US Treasury official continued the criticism of the EU.

