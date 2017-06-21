Home»Business

ESRI: Ireland needs to ‘diversify’ its gas supply

Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Geoff Percival

Ireland needs to look at ways of diversifying its gas supply in a post-Brexit world, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said.

In a recommendation paper on Irish energy policy, the economic think-tank said diversification opportunities should be studied by government and industry stakeholders and costs and benefits should be clearly identified. It added while Ireland has access to gas from the Corrib field, the Moffat gas interconnector, linking the UK to Ireland, will likely be the dominant source of gas supply to Ireland by as early as next year.

ESRI research officer Muireann Lynch said policymakers should “exercise caution” in determining new energy priorities.

“While Brexit will certainly impact on the policy landscape, there are many opportunities for improving Irish energy policy that should be addressed regardless of Brexit. These include a thorough cost-benefit analysis of new infrastructural projects - such as gas and electricity interconnection - efficient renewable energy policies and increasing competition and value for money in energy markets,” she said.

“Policymakers should not focus, to an excessive degree, on the real or perceived threats of Brexit while potentially ignoring other pressing issues,” Ms Lynch added.

The ESRI also said there may be an argument for shifting the deployment of renewable energy from “the relatively small electricity sector to the larger sectors of heat and transport, which are heavily reliant on fossil fuels.”

The think-tank said the North-South electricity interconnector is a “critical” piece of infrastructure which will reduce prices for consumers and ensure secure electricity supply in the North.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

EC must clarify its tax proposals

EU data regulation ‘an opportunity’

CRH: Construction sector needs to evolve

Freshly Chopped eyeing further Cork expansion


Breaking Stories

Drop in oil price hits energy stocks on Wall Street

Tesco to cut 1,100 jobs in plan to close call centre in Wales

Department of Justice HQ on the market for €20m

Uber CEO quits after pressure from investors

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 