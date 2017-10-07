Home»Business

Equity fund CapVest bid for plastics firm One51

Saturday, October 07, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Plastics manufacturing firm One51 said it has received an “indicative and conditional approach” from London-based private equity firm CapVest Partners at €2.50 a share.

A spokesman for the company said discussions were at an early stage, and that the offer was preliminary in nature. It is subject to various pre-conditions, including due diligence and financing, he added.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be forthcoming or as to the terms of any offer,” he said.

One51, which employs around 1,700 people and is headquartered in Dublin, said in August that it had restarted exploring a possible IPO and listing for in the next 12 to 18 months.

Industry sources have suggested the Toronto Stock Exchange would be the most likely option, given the company’s investor base and presence in Canada.

One51 entered the North American market through the majority purchase of Canadian packaging company IPL in 2015 and has used that as a springboard into the US market, most recently buying bulk packaging company Macro Plastics, via IPL, in a €135m deal earlier this year.

CapVest, which describes itself as a mid-market private equity firm focused on investments in companies supplying goods and services, is headed up by Cavan native Seamus Fitzpatrick. It has raised more than €4bn since 1999.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

businessfinanceCapVestOne51

More in this Section

Sale of €1.4m colt lifts Goffs’ results

Sterling under pressure on Theresa May’s woes and UK car sales

Commission for Aviation Regulation may fine airlines over delays

Ulster Bank blasted over tracker compensation


Breaking Stories

Ryanair chief operating officer, Michael Hickey, resigns from airline

Jobs concern grows in North as Bombardier faces proposed 300% duty on exports

1,000 new jobs announced in Ireland this week by IDA client companies

Bank moves HQ from Barcelona to Valencia as Madrid eases relocation laws in wake of Catalonian independence vote

Lifestyle

Dublin Theatre Festival reviews

Album review: Liam Gallagher - As You Were

Michelle Darmody - Baking with Damsons

Al Porter set for a lorra lorra laughs in Blind Date revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »