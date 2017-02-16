Enda Kenny hails job finder’s 500 new jobs

Global jobs finder website Indeed has announced 500 new jobs for Dublin, as the Government played down fears over future investment into Ireland from the US.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was on hand for the official announcement, calling the company’s expansion in Ireland “staggering growth” since it first opened in Dublin in 2012.

Indeed aggregates job listings in a Google search-style from employer career sites, staffing agencies, job boards, and career pages and has sites in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Every month more than 200m job seekers visit Indeed to find and apply for jobs, according to the company.

The Austin, Texas-based company has already started recruiting for sales, client services, HR, business development, marketing, finance, strategy and operations roles to join its existing 530 employees on St Stephen’s Green, which is its headquarters for EMEA — Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Company president Chris Hyams said Indeed had “handily beat its goal” set in 2012 of rapid expansion because Irish culture of being adaptable fits with its own corporate identity.

“Having our EMEA hub in Dublin is the natural choice given the large pool of high-skilled talent both locally and from the rest of Europe.”

Mr Kenny said that Indeed’s expansion in Ireland was a ringing endorsement of the IDA. He claimed that despite Brexit and other challenges, investments like Imagine would continue to make Ireland one of the best places globally for foreign direct investment.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan played down fears that the new US administration will affect US investment in Ireland. Pharma giant Eli Lilly confirmed that it has put back a decision on whether to proceed with a planned €200m expansion of its operations in Cork.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Shanahan said: “I won’t comment on individual companies but there is any amount of uncertainty in the investment world. It isn’t unheard of or unreasonable that companies take stock of where they are at as they await the articulation of policy by a new US administration. My expectation is we may see some holding off of investment. However, we had hundreds of new Irish jobs announced this week and that will continue in the coming days and weeks.”

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said she was “concerned but not fearful” regarding the Eli Lilly decision.

“I have assigned extra funding so the IDA and Enterprise Ireland can employ more people to go out and win more business for Ireland,” she added.