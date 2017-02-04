Home»Business

ECB backs ‘bad banks’ to clean up eurozone mess

Saturday, February 04, 2017

The ECB’s vice president yesterday called for the creation of government-backed bad banks to help buy some of the €1tn in unpaid loans that have weighed on eurozone banks since the financial crisis.

With lenders in Italy and other weaker economies struggling to find buyers for their bad credit, Vitor Constancio called for an EU blueprint for creating asset-management companies compliant with EU rules against bailouts.

Less than a week ago, Germany shot down a proposal by the European Banking Authority to create an EU-wide bad bank on the grounds that bad loans are concentrated in just a few countries, such as Italy, Cyprus and Portugal.

“A true European asset-management company, however, faces difficulties in the present environment,” Constancio said at an event in Brussels.

“In more immediate terms, a way forward could be the creation of a European blueprint for asset-management companies to be used at national level”, he said, calling for a flexible approach to European rules.

The ECB has been ratcheting up the pressure on banks to offload their soured credit, which it says ties up capital and curbs fresh lending. However, the market for European bank loans has not taken off, with transactions totalling €200bn in the last three years even after including exposures that are being repaid.

Mr Constancio said there was scope for national governments to step in and fire up that market by injecting capital into banks, guaranteeing securities backed by the non-performing loans, as Italy is doing, or even buying some of them. n Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dairygold is Cork Company of the Year

Expert: Lots of vulture offers but no mortgage refinancing to secure deals

Apple to make iPhones in India by April as sales slow

Amy Huberman lifts Monaghan shoe firm profits


Breaking Stories

#DeleteUber has allegedly cost Uber more than 200,000 users

Tim Cook to receive honorary degree from the University of Glasgow

Everything you need to know about Snapchat entering the stock market

Laser scanning has revealed a secret room in walls of a house involved in the Gunpowder Plot

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 