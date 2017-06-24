Dungarvan, global home of Panadol, gets €8m investment

Global healthcare giant GSK has opened an €8m biomass energy facility in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, that will reduce its carbon emissions by a third.

The facility is only the second of its kind in Ireland, GSK said. It brings total investment in the existing facility over the past two years to more than €23m.

GSK in Dungarvan produces a variety of over-the-counter pharmacy and oral care products and is the global home of Panadol.

Around 6.5bn Panadol tablets are produced in Dungarvan each year — 150 tablets per second — exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. The company has been in Dungarvan for 37 years, and employs 700 people across two sites.

The new facility uses locally sourced woodchips to create a carbon-neutral fuel source for the site and is part of GSK’s global sustainability strategy which supports the company’s carbon neutral policy.

GSK Dungarvan site manager Brian Fox said: “This investment from GSK is a significant vote of confidence in the Dungarvan facility, as well as in the capabilities of the town and people of Dungarvan. GSK is in Dungarvan 35 years this year and this investment will underpin our existing investments here and our sizeable workforce. It will also significantly enhance Dungarvan’s role in GSK’s global business.”

GSK in Cork produces the active ingredients for a range of medicines for diseases such as childhood cancer, depression, diabetes, HIV, Parkinson’s disease, and arthritis. Sligo is dedicated to skincare, producing around 30m skin-health medicines and products a year, while GSK’s Dublin headquarters is home to its pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare businesses.