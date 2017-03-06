Dublin tops hotel occupancy table

Dublin hotels had the highest occupancy in Europe in 2016 and are forecast to stay on top in 2017 and 2018, according to a report.

PwC European cities’ hotel forecast 2017 and 2018 found that Dublin occupancy was higher than London, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Dublin’s average daily rate ranked ninth most expensive at €128.

The average daily rate in Dublin is expected to reach €138 in 2017 and €147 in 2018, considerably higher than the €109 peak in 2007. Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland had the highest average daily rate.

PwC said while security concerns saw mixed fortunes for some city destinations in 2016, overall it was another record-breaking year for European tourism with 12m more visitors and almost 3bn nights spent in tourist accommodation.

An influx of tourists from the US and a booming Asia should drive hotel trading in 2017, with the majority of key city destinations likely to experience continued growth, states the report.

Paul Carnell, sales director of Dublin’s Convention Centre, said: “The results this year show continued improvement and demonstrate how vital the hotel industry is to building sustainable business tourism in Dublin.

"The availability of a competitive and quality network of hotels against key European competitor cities is key to attracting international conferences to Dublin.”

Jennifer Gillen, senior manager with PwC Ireland hotel and leisure practice, said: “A myriad of factors including the continued growth in our economy, improved air access, and increased number of visitors to the city, helped demand for hotels in Dublin continue apace.

Dublin Airport had a record-breaking 28m passengers in 2016, which exceeded the 2015 record by more than 2.8m.”

In 2017 the most expensive city is Geneva at €300, followed by Zurich at €245 and Paris at €229.

The report found that European hotel deal activity cooled by nearly 10% from the record high of €21bn in 2015 to €19bn in 2016, still the second-highest level ever recorded.

The drop was largely driven by a slowdown in transaction volumes in the UK which fell by over 60%, due to Brexit uncertainty.