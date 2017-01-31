Home»Business

Dublin Port eyes sustained growth in spite of Brexit

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Geoff Percival

Dublin Port expects to see average yearly trade volume growth of over 3% for the next two-and-a-half decades.

Dublin Port's cargo volumes grew for a fourth successive year in 2016, and by 6.3% to 34.9m gross tonnes.

New figures, published yesterday, show that the port’s cargo volumes grew for a fourth successive year in 2016, and by 6.3% to 34.9m gross tonnes.

Dublin Port Company chief executive Eamonn O’Reilly said volume growth is expected to top 3.3% per year up to 2040.

By then, the port expects to have received 77 million more gross tonnes of cargo than is currently the case.

This has led the company to reassess its growth plans. The first phase of Dublin Port’s €600m 30-year redevelopment plan is underway.

However, given that the port’s annual average cargo volume growth was forecast at 2.5% when the overall expansion plan was announced in 2012, Dublin Port Company has changed plans regarding what it wants to do with lands.

Central to the review is a bid to use its 44-hectare site near Dublin Airport, known as Dublin Inland Port, to facilitate non-core, but port-related, activities.

This will include the warehousing of cargo and haulage equipment including containers.

That will free-up nearly 30 hectares of land at Dublin Port to enable the expansion of cargo discharge services.

A consultation process on the plans has just opened.

Mr O’Reilly said that with the rate of growth evident at Dublin Port, the company needed to make better use of the space at its disposal.

“It is prudent that we respond to changing circumstances as they impact on the port’s operations and capacity to grow,” he said.

Mr O’Reilly also reiterated his view that Brexit would not be disastrous for port business.

After last June’s EU referendum in the UK, he said the impact would be far less negative than that of the 2007-2009 global recession.

Yesterday, he said that while Dublin Port Company doesn’t see any positives from Britain exiting the EU, the negatives are manageable.

“I doubt, very much, that the economic effect from Brexit will be anything like that from the recession and we won’t see a fall off in trade volumes,” he said.

“Nobody knew what they were heading into with the recession and the country basically fell off a cliff.

“In the case of Brexit, there are two years before it becomes a reality and two years in which to prepare. We have no clear view as yet,” he said.

Mr O’Reilly said that while Brexit may prompt a return of customs controls at Dublin Port, which will be “a big challenge”, there remains two years to work out the details if necessary.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Dublin Port, brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

We learned a little — but nothing more

Split appears in EU's Brexit negotiating team over UK 'divorce' talks

Latest: No return to hard border with North, insists Theresa May

Enda Kenny must come away from Theresa May meeting with result

More in this Section

Three banks have ‘unhealthy’ grip on SMEs

Sony to take $1bn hit on movie arm

Lidl expansion plan passed despite Tesco opposition

Irish tech firm Kastus unveils superbug solution


Breaking Stories

News sources should be verified to help fight fake news, committee chair says

Remembering the 'father of Pac-man' with 7 of the game's coolest facts

Split appears in EU's Brexit negotiating team over UK 'divorce' talks

World business leaders express concern over Donald Trump’s travel policies

Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 