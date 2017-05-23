Dublin Airport dominance ‘not in national interest’

Allowing domination by Dublin Airport is not in the national interest, according to a business organisation in Limerick.

Limerick Chamber said aviation must be one of the key focus areas for the Government if it is to redress the current economic imbalance. In its submission to the National Planning Framework (NPF), the chamber said in the long-term, regional cities on the west of Ireland will play a key role in rebalancing the national economy.

The Chamber highlighted the importance of Shannon Airport and the Shannon Estuary area in its submission.

Chamber chief executive James Ring said: “We have an economy about to tip over on one side and the NPF is the opportunity to redress that. To do that we must create policy that will create an environment for the regions to fulfil their potential, create greater opportunity in the regions, relieve the burden from Dublin and make Dublin a better place to live.”

Mr Ring said there was a direct correlation between airport growth and regional growth.

“Right now, the DAA monopoly is mopping up the growth, with 86% of the market up from 81% five years ago. In the meantime, Cork’s market share has dropped alarmingly and Shannon to a lesser degree. If the regions are to grow, which is essential, these airports must grow their market share. If they don’t, it can only lead to more growth in and pressure on Dublin and less growth in the regions. It must be dealt with,” he said.