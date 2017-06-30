Drone firm to develop technology in Shannon

A Shannon, Co Clare-based company specialising in drone flying research, aims to be at the forefront of an industry predicted to be involved in areas as diverse as agriculture, rescue and even food and merchandise delivery.

A-techSYN, a research and development company with over four years of experience in drone development, is to move to the Shannon Free Zone business park in Co Clare with the creation of 25 jobs by 2019.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, are best known historically for use in military circles.

In recent years it has become more prevalent in everyday life, being used by farmers, architects, wildlife surveyors and crowd monitoring. Delivery company Amazon wants to develop drones for delivering merchandise.

A-techSYN will transfer its PilotUS autopilot hardware and software to Shannon, which is the largest aerospace and aviation cluster in Ireland with over 60 firms specialising in aircraft leasing, maintenance and recycling to manufacturing, parts repair and business aviation.

The agreement was between A-techSYN and the Shannon Group’s International Aviation Services Centre.

CEO and founder of the company, Gokhan Celik said: “It is a pleasure for us to be part of a cluster that we believe will contribute greatly to unmanned aerial vehicles development.

“This is a highly specialised industry sector. A-techSYN will support the cluster by transferring all technology developed in recent years to Ireland.

“We believe that our experience in control and flight services will be a great contribution.”

International Aviation Services Centre managing director Patrick Edmond said unmanned aerial vehicles technology was a very significant growth area in the aviation industry.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles are a real growth area and the technology is evolving rapidly.

“We’re delighted to welcome an innovative company such as A-techSYN as part of our aviation cluster, and this further confirms Shannon as a leader in this industry sector,” he said.

Amazon founder and second richest man in the world behind Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos has signalled his intent to develop drone technology to one day be able to deliver directly to customers.

Amazon has already registered a patent for a giant airborne warehouse, such as a giant blimp, that would see thousands of packages onboard at any one time, which would then send smaller drones to deliver to customers.