Home»Business

Discussions over ownership still ‘ongoing’, says Eir

Saturday, November 04, 2017
Geoff Percival

Eir chief executive, Richard Moat, has said that discussions over the future ownership of the communications company are “ongoing”.

In September, Eir — currently 42% owned by US hedge fund, Anchorage Capital — announced it had received an approach from an unnamed potential investor, regarding a possible “significant investment”. It added that existing shareholders remained committed to their investment “for the foreseeable future”.

That statement followed reports suggesting Anchorage was considering a trade sale of the group, rather than an IPO, which had been seen as a likely option.

It was later reported that Xavier Niel — the majority owner of French telecoms company, Iliad, controlling stakeholder in Monaco Telecom and a co-owner of French newspaper, Le Monde — was the interested party, but Eir’s management declined to expand upon its September announcement, yesterday.

However, Mr Moat said Eir remains “well on course” to achieve its stated target of low, single-digit percentage growth in earnings, in its current financial year, after posting its tenth consecutive quarter of earnings growth.

First quarter earnings — on an EBITDA basis — grew by 2%, year-on-year, in the three months to the end of September. However, underlying revenue was down 2%, to €322m. On a reported basis, revenues for the quarter dropped 3.5%, year-on-year, to €316m. The drop in revenue was down to the strategic decision to exit certain low-margin business lines and mobile termination rate reductions implemented in September of last year, which had a €4m year-on-year impact on Eir.

Mr Moat also disagreed with suggestions that the National Broadband Plan — for which final submissions are due to be made to government early next year — could take longer than planned to execute.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Sterling drops on ‘one and done’ UK rate hike

US tax bill targets multinationals

Exchequer unaffected by border shopping

National Broadband Plan ‘is at least 10 to 12 years away’, says Nova Telecom chief


Breaking Stories

Half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact

55% of foreign businesses with British interests believe Brexit will have negative impact - Poll

Bank of Ireland reduces fixed rate mortgage offering to 3%

'Companies are in recruitment mode': Jobs Expo Cork set to return to city

Lifestyle

Dr Christian Jessen on his mental health and getting patients to open up

Ask Audrey: ‘The banter is where you insult someone all night and they can’t say anything, because this is Ireland'

Nathan Carter is keeping it country

In pole position for global recognition

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 01, 2017

    • 5
    • 13
    • 14
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »