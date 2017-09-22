Dermot Bannon architectural firm returns to profit

The architectural firm owned by the country’s best-known architect, TV’s Dermot Bannon returned to profit last year.

New accounts show that Dermot Bannon Architects Ltd last year recorded a profit of €26,274.

This followed the firm recording a loss of €27,231 in 2015, representing a positive swing of €53,505.

Mr Bannon’s Room to Improve show is one of the top-rated shows on RTÉ.

Last year it featured in the top 20 most watched shows with a peak of 679,100 and a 44% share of the audience.

The most recent series of Room to Improve screened earlier this year was the most successful to date.

It had a series average audience of 656,000, and a 43% share.

The highest rated episode was aired on February 26 this year and had a viewership of 703,000 and 47% audience share.

Mr Bannon’s Dublin-based practice employs eight staff including two staff working in management.

The new accounts for the firm show that its staff costs last year increased from €301,778 to €329,114.

The pay to directors last year increased from €62,086 to €74,325.

During the year, the company’s cash pile reduced from €150,706 to €42,593.

The profit last year resulted in the company’s accumulated loss of €6,433 becoming an accumulated profit of €19,941.

Established in 2008, Dermot Bannon Architects is an architectural firm based on the Seafront in Clontarf in North Dublin.

According to the company’s website, Dermot Bannon Architects was founded by Mr Bannon and Ian Hurley.