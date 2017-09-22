Home»Business

Dermot Bannon architectural firm returns to profit

Friday, September 22, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The architectural firm owned by the country’s best-known architect, TV’s Dermot Bannon returned to profit last year.

New accounts show that Dermot Bannon Architects Ltd last year recorded a profit of €26,274.

This followed the firm recording a loss of €27,231 in 2015, representing a positive swing of €53,505.

Mr Bannon’s Room to Improve show is one of the top-rated shows on RTÉ.

Last year it featured in the top 20 most watched shows with a peak of 679,100 and a 44% share of the audience.

The most recent series of Room to Improve screened earlier this year was the most successful to date.

It had a series average audience of 656,000, and a 43% share.

The highest rated episode was aired on February 26 this year and had a viewership of 703,000 and 47% audience share.

Mr Bannon’s Dublin-based practice employs eight staff including two staff working in management.

The new accounts for the firm show that its staff costs last year increased from €301,778 to €329,114.

The pay to directors last year increased from €62,086 to €74,325.

During the year, the company’s cash pile reduced from €150,706 to €42,593.

The profit last year resulted in the company’s accumulated loss of €6,433 becoming an accumulated profit of €19,941.

Established in 2008, Dermot Bannon Architects is an architectural firm based on the Seafront in Clontarf in North Dublin.

According to the company’s website, Dermot Bannon Architects was founded by Mr Bannon and Ian Hurley.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dermot bannon, architect

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Trump in new sanctions on trade with North Korea

EU tax plan for online giants

Key agri-food industry has to plan for uncertain times

Google snares HTC talent


Breaking Stories

Pound down to daily low against dollar and euro amid Theresa May's Brexit speech

Norwegian Air eyes Monarch Airlines deal, sources say

Over 48k more people employed since this time last year - CSO

Uber will not be issued with new operating licence in London

Lifestyle

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

Upper crusts: Eight sourdough breads tested

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 