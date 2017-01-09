Department to investigate red deer hunting permit claim

An allegation that an overseas hunter reputedly “bought” a permit to shoot red deer in the Killarney area has been investigated by officials of a Government Department.

Heritage Minister Heather Humphreys also informed Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris — in a written reply to a pre-Christmas question in the Dáil — that she understood this allegation has also been reported to An Garda Síochána.

“To date, my Department has found no evidence or concrete information in relation to this allegation.

“If, however, the Deputy wishes to forward any specific information he may have, I will be glad to have the matter given further consideration,” she said.

Deputy Ferris had asked the Minister to outline “the circumstances under which red deer stags were shot and killed by a trophy hunter in Killarney National Park.”

The issue was also raised in the Upper House by Senator Paul Coglan, Fine Gael, who said a detailed report of at least one alleged instance where a red deer stag was shot by a hunter tourist who paid thousands of euro to a commercial company for the experience had been made to the Department.

“The stag was shot out of season under a permit issued to a landowner under strict conditions, which was allegedly obtained by a commercial company.

“That is a serious matter, if it is true. If any culling is to be done, it should only be of the non-indigenous sika species and not red deer,” he said.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil) said he was very concerned about reports which seem to suggest the hunting of the Killarney red deer has now become a purchasable pleasure.

He said the Killarney red is a subset of the red deer and is an internationally protected species. It appears one can now get a licence to shoot them for the sum of €5,000.

“It is an offence to hunt, stalk and shoot these deer. It is reprehensible that wealthy Americans — in this case — can come over and shoot these deer to stuff them or, even worse, to cut their heads off and mount them on the walls of their dens, drawing rooms or clubhouses,” he said.

Minister Humphreys told the Dáil there is an annual open season during which deer can be legally shot under licence. It generally operates from September 1 to February 28 depending on the species and gender of deer.

Hunters need to have permission from the landowner and/or the sporting rights holder where they hunt. The hunting of both male and female red deer in county Kerry is prohibited under the Open Seasons Order.

However, there is a facility under the Wildlife Acts whereby landowners may apply to her Department for a special permission to cull deer where this is necessary outside the annual open seasons.

Deputy John Brady, Sinn Fein, asked the Minister if her attention has been drawn to the fact that permits that have been granted to a person to shoot an animal have been sold on.

She replied that some 4,600 deer hunting licences have been issued by her Department in 2016 to date. Licences are granted to a particular individual and are non-transferable and may not be sold.

“Investigations by my Department have not, to date, uncovered evidence regarding the reselling of any licence,” she said.