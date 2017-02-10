Deloitte Ireland buys IT consultants Red Planet

Deloitte Ireland has bought innovation consultancy Red Planet, a company that matches corporate clients with start-ups, for an undisclosed sum.

Since launching in late 2015, Red Planet has secured a number of blue-chip telecommunications and financial services clients. Deloitte Ireland said Red Planet was a natural fit for its clients.

The size of the deal has not been disclosed for commercial reasons but Deloitte said it plans to continue making significant investments in its digital capability.

Brendan Jennings, managing partner of Deloitte Ireland, said: “We are continuing to invest in our digital transformation business as our clients demand greater agility and expertise in a rapidly changing digital world.”

He said Red Planet’s “outside-in, startup-led approach” brought a different way of working for Deloitte Ireland’s clients.

“Furthermore it expands our global network of experts, partners and startups to help our clients understand and harness disruptive technologies to create new and accelerated growth,” he added.

Deloitte Ireland opened its Blockchain Hub this year, with its team of 25 to grow to 50 by the end of 2017.

Karl Aherne, chief executive of Red Planet, said ever-changing technology had left some businesses behind.

“The speed of change is increasing rapidly, with many companies now struggling to resonate with their clients,” he said. “Companies need to hardwire innovation into every part of their business.”