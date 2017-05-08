Decision day on AIB sale draws nearer

This week will bring closer the final decision by Finance Minister Michael Noonan on whether to give the go-ahead to the Government’s sale of 25% of AIB, as its advisers nervously assess the market reaction to the French presidential election.

Two weeks ago a so-called “relief rally” on the the first round of the French presidential election made it highly likely the Government would secure more than its hoped for top level price of €3bn from its proposed AIB shares sale.

The prospects for a shares sale have not been better for years and is on course in the coming weeks but the decision will depend on market conditions after the French polls, senior market sources have long said.

Over a year ago, Minister Noonan abandoned plans to sell a stake in AIB as European markets and banking stocks, in particular, slid sharply on fears about the bad debts piling up on Italian and German banks.

Since then the eurozone economy has shown signs of recovery, while the so-called “Trump trade” has buoyed bank valuations around the world on President Trump’s reflation pledges.

A mark of the recovery is in bellwether European bank stocks. Societe Generale shares have risen 11% this year and surged 66% from last spring. Deutsche Bank shares have risen 14% this year and climbed by almost a third from a year ago.

At home, Bank of Ireland shares rose 11% this year though its gains in the past year are less marked, at 8%. With a large lending operation in Britain, its shares slid in the aftermath of the UK’s Brexit last June.

The Government’s AIB sale advisers will also be looking over their shoulders at warnings about the outlook for markets.

The biggest Nordic buyout fund EQT Partners is turning to the most stable industries to protect itself from a market upheaval it says is coming, Bloomberg reported.

Thomas von Koch, who runs the fund said with central banks needing to unwind their balance sheets and political risks on the rise, markets look like they’re headed for a sizeable shock. However, Mr von Koch said the first round of the French election left him “more optimistic about Europe than I’ve been for a while”.