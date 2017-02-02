Dawn Farms and Subway in €850m deal

Dawn Farms has signed a seven-year contract worth up to €850m to supply cooked sandwich meats to more than 4,000 Subway restaurants across Europe, including the UK.

Kildare-based Dawn Farms has supplied sandwich meats to EIPC, the franchisee-owned procurement organisation for Subway restaurants in Europe, since 1993.

Founded in Milford, Connecticut, USA, in 1965, Subway has more than 44,000 restaurants worldwide.

Larry Murrin, CEO of Dawn Farms, said: “This contract shows that Ireland and the Irish agri-food sector is held in high regard internationally and has the potential to expand its global reach, if we can achieve the right mix of competitiveness and market-led innovation.

“The Subway organisation has ambitious growth plans for new restaurant openings in Ireland, the UK, and across Europe and with this strategic supply agreement these can translate into significant additional export sales for Ireland.”

Mike Attwood, purchasing and supply chain director of EIPC, said Subway and EIPC were delighted to continue the longstanding, successful relationship with Dawn Farms and with Ireland.

Dawn Farms produces cooked meats, fermented meats, and roasted vegetables and peppers, which are used as pizza toppings, sandwich meats, or in ready meal applications for its food service and food manufacturing customers.

EIPC sources dairy, bread and confectionery products from Irish companies, as well as its sandwich meats from Dawn Farms, for its chain of Subway outlets. The company has operations in more than 110 countries around the world.

The chain plans to remove all artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from its menu during 2017. Subway Canada has removed artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from 28 menu items.

Dawn Farms was a founding member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green sustainability programme and is the current Irish Exporters Association Food and Drink Exporter of the Year.