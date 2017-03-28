Damien Duff taps last of €1.25m from UK commercial arm

Damien Duff has received a total pre-tax payout of almost €1.25m (£1.08m) over a number of years, as his UK commercial firm is wound down.

The Dubliner may no longer receive the massive wage packets of Premier League footballers after his retirement from an illustrious career in the game.

However, the 38-year old can console himself with the €1.249m pre-tax sum he has received from liquidating his UK firm, Lightzest UK Ltd.

New documentations lodged with Companies House in the UK show that Mr Duff recently received the final tranche of £16,636.

This followed previous payouts of £1.065m in the previous two years.

The firm had a cashpile of £1.1m but after total debts are paid, the firm has been left with £1.08m.

Mr Duff is currently working as an occasional pundit on RTÉ’s soccer coverage and has a coaching role with Shamrock Rovers.

The Dublin club recently announced that Mr Duff has been named as Shamrock Rovers’ new U15 National League head coach.

Mr Duff is to combine his existing first team duties with a new role in its training facility.

Prior to moving back to Ireland, Mr Duff had been plying his trade in Australia after making his fortune in the English Premier League.

After signing for Rovers to play, the popular Ballyboden man announced that he would be donating his wages to two charities.

He retired from international duty in the summer of 2012.