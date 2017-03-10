Home»Business

Crude oil price slumps amid global glut concerns

Friday, March 10, 2017
Mark Shenk and Grant Smith

The price of oil has dropped below $50 in New York trading for the first time since December as concerns that Opec’s output cuts are failing to restrain record US stockpiles triggered the biggest slump in more than a year.

West Texas Intermediate fell up to 3% after losing 5.7% in the previous three sessions.

Crude supplies rose 8.2 million to the highest level in weekly US government data since 1982.

Harold Hamm, the US shale oil billionaire, had warned this week that the industry could kill the market if it embarks on another spending binge.

The market swoon stoked the second-highest West Texas Intermediate options trading volume ever and sent volatility surging.

Oil had fluctuated above $50 a barrel since the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations started trimming supply for six months starting in January to reduce a global glut.

While US shale production has rebounded, larger-than-expected cuts elsewhere and signs of growing demand suggest stockpiles will eventually decline, according to Goldman Sachs.

“People are nervous about the global supply-demand balance,” Adam Sieminski, a scholar at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and former head of the Energy Information Administration, said.

“Shale is coming back with $50 oil and there’s uncertainty about whether Opec and its partners are going to roll over the production agreement,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery dropped 60c, or 1.2%, to $49.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Total volume traded was more than double the 100-day average. The contract had fallen 5.4% to $50.28 on Wednesday, the biggest fall since February 2016.

Brent for May settlement was down 56c to $52.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices fell to $51.60, the lowest since the start of December.

The global benchmark crude traded at a $2.33 premium to May West Texas Intermediate.

  • Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS oil prices, business, economy, finance, west texas intermediate

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Economy is still ‘growing strongly’ amid distorted data, say experts

Markets rally as Mario Draghi signals eurozone upturn

Growth strategy 'Ireland Connected' needs to ensure it joins the dots

Oireachtas calls for special EU status for Northern Ireland


Breaking Stories

Britons should be able to keep EU benefits after Brexit, says top negotiator

Gatwick a 'credible option' for runway expansion as passenger numbers rise

Profit at Irish arm of Aviva hits €82m

Lifestyle

Legendary accordion player has been making music for six decades

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Dancing to his own tune

Ask Audrey: Helping you land that white helicopter for the Holy Communion

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 