CRH upbeat on 2017 outlook

CRH has hailed a “satisfactory” start to 2017, with first quarter sales ahead by 4% on a year-on-year basis.

Ahead of its annual shareholders meeting this morning, the Dublin-based building materials giant yesterday said that like-for-like group sales were ahead by 3% in the first three months, mainly driven by its European operations which grew sales by 6% on an annualised basis.

CRH said that it expects total group earnings — on an EBITDA basis — to be ahead, year-on-year, for the seasonally less significant first half. It also continues to expect to make “further progress” — based on current momentum — on a group EBITDA basis in the second half of 2017.

Management anticipates an improvement in performance in the Americas region as the first half of the year progresses, with interim Americas earnings set to be ahead of the €563m reported at the halfway point last year. During the first quarter, like-for-like sales in the Americas were in line with a year earlier despite challenging prior year comparisons and less favourable weather conditions.

“The broad-based recovery evident in a number of key markets in 2016 has continued into the first quarter of 2017,” the group said in the statement.

“CRH’s trading update highlights a promising start to the year. European markets continue to recover with pricing improving in a number of key markets,” Davy Stockbrokers’ industrials team said.

Davy also backed CRH to continue making acquisitions this year.

It has already spent €500m since January and has said it has the capacity to spend up to €3bn by the end of next year.

“This will further enhance the earnings ability of the business,” Davy said.

The one area of underperformance in CRH’s first quarter was its Philippines operations, where like-for-like sales fell by 12%.

CRH entered the market two years ago and holds it high in its investment plans. Group chief executive Albert Manifold defended those plans, to analysts, yesterday saying that sales have been hit by cheap cement imports from south-east Asia and a resulting lowering of prices in the region.

Mr Manifold added that CRH — and other local producers in the Philippines — will benefit from an increase in capacity and supply in the next few years.

CRH’s share price was up by just under 1% yesterday.