Creed: Steady progress in access to Asian beef market

Monday, January 09, 2017
Ray Ryan

Steady progress is being made in the efforts to secure access for Irish beef to China, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed disclosed in the Dáil.

Michael Creed

He was replying to Clare Independent TD Dr Michael Harty, who asked when Irish beef might be allowed into China.

Minister Creed said the process of access for Irish beef to third country markets requires work at technical, diplomatic and political levels. Ultimately, the pace of progress is determined by the receiving country.

“In relation to China, I am satisfied that we are making steady progress. The formal lifting of the BSE ban by the Chinese authorities in respect of Ireland in early 2015 was followed by the submission of a detailed questionnaire to the Chinese authorities,” he said.

Mr Creed explained that in January 2016 his Department hosted a 10-day inspection visit by a Chinese team from the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ).

“We received a copy of their report relatively recently and have replied to their findings. Assuming our response to these findings is positive the next steps are to agree a protocol and a veterinary health certificate.

“It will also be necessary for Irish meat establishments to be individually approved by the Certification and Accreditation Administration (CNCA) before they are able to export to China.

“Although timelines are very difficult to predict in this process, I hope that such inspections will take place in 2017,” he said.

Minister Creed said that he is acutely aware of the need to develop new and alternative markets, given the changing global demographics and emerging economies in Asia and elsewhere.

“Indeed this is a crucial component of the Food Wise 2025 Strategy and has been given an added impetus by the outcome of the UK referendum on Brexit,” he said.

The Minister added that his Department is also pursuing beef access to a number of other Third Countries including Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Ukraine.

