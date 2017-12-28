Coveney can use trade deficit as Brexit leverage

Minister must show strong hand in Brexit talks



The trade deficit could give leverage to Trade Minister Simon Coveney when dealing with British and EU negotiators who meet in Brussels for the third round of talks this week.

Earlier this month, the UK government published two position papers, once again failing to really grasp the basic requirements to ensure that UK-EU trade remains frictionless once Britain and the North leave the EU.

Part of the UK negotiating dialogue has been that the EU has more to lose than the UK if there is a hard Brexit. And they are right, as is well-demonstrated in the UK’s half-year trade figures.

The UK imported much more goods (€147bn) from the EU than it exported (€94bn). This equates to a €100bn net trade loss each year. The EU would be hard-pressed to replace this if a hard Brexit forces trade to be diverted elsewhere and the British know it.

However, Ireland‘s position is different. Imports from Britain (€8.2bn) well exceed what they bought from Ireland (€7.2 bn) in the year to date. Continuing a long-standing trade trend, this deficit of €2bn per year demonstrates Ireland’s special position and should be used more aggressively by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney when dealing with London and Brussels.

Preserving the ‘invisible border’ between the Republic and the North is to be discussed by British and EU Brexit negotiators this week.

And here there is a different trade position again, the North relies very heavily on its trade with the Republic, selling €925m in goods across the border, but importing a third less, in the first half of this year. A hard border would be much more damaging to the frail Northern economy than to traders in the Republic.

However, there is more to the border than trade and Westminster will not wish to have to foot a higher subvention bill to keep the North’s economy afloat or give fuel to the potential of a return to sectarian violence if the region slips into recession on the foot of a hard border.

Perhaps more leadership by Mr Coveney in pulling the two government parties together in the North would pay dividends in ensuring a soft or continued zero border crossing post-Brexit.

At the same time, there are conflicting messages emerging which seem to indicate that traders and consumers are not too worried about the tortuous Brexit negotiations.

The UK Food and Drinks Federation said exports from the UK soared 8.5% to a record high of £10.2bn in the first half of the year, boosted by the lowest value of sterling in over nine years.

“The EU remains an essential market for UK exports as well as for supplies of key ingredients and raw materials used by our industry. We believe there are significant opportunities to grow our sector’s exports further still’’ said the group’s director general Ian Wright.

Irish food and drink exports to the UK were up 7.8% in the first half, boosted by UK retail sales rises as stronger consumer spending on food offset a fall in the purchase of other goods. The Government’s position on what happens just after Brexit needs to be spelled out more clearly and the current stance of not helping the UK to find the best solution, will inevitably produce choppy waters.

John Whelan is a leading International trade consultant