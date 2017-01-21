Corrs see cashpile at music firm start to hit high note

The Corrs have started to enjoy the fruits of their 2015 comeback with the cashpile at their music firm climbing to over €310,000.

The Corrs have been one of Ireland’s most successful ever bands and released their first studio album in a decade, White Light towards the end of 2015.

To celebrate their return, the band played to a capacity 3Arena in January last year, and figures from trade industry journal Pollstar show that the box office from that gig came to €358,475.

New accounts filed by the band’s entertainment company, Coppice Ltd show the firm’s cash pile increased from €282,524 to €311,913 in 2015.

The amount owed by debtors to the firm also increased from €18,757 to €156,481. The firm’s accumulated profits increased slightly to €175,890. The accounts were signed off by Andrea Corr and Caroline Corr. The directors of the firm are Sharon, Andrea, Jim and Caroline Corr, as well as John Hughes who each own a 20% stake.

Pay to the firm’s directors totalled €150,000, after no payment had been made to directors in 2014. The four-member band has sold 40m albums worldwide.

The Corrs won one Brit award and were also nominated for Grammys.

Separate 2015 accounts for Andrea Corr’s firm, Bootsy Ltd show that the firm’s cashpile increased from €76,805 to €95,188.

The accumulated losses at the firm increased from €99,573 to €105,031 in the 12 months to the end of September 2015.