Cork’s famous English Market looking for tenants

The English Market in Cork city centre is on the lookout for two new tenants.

The English Market and Cork City Council have asked for potential stallholders to apply for the slots, which are considered to be among the most lucrative in the city centre because of the market’s international reputation.

The two units available are stalls at the Princes Street entrance and are available for let for one year initially, with the view of a further year.

The units are available individually or as a combined unit, and are for the sale of fresh produce only.

Interested parties will need to demonstrate a proven history in the sale of fresh produce, and are not available to hot food vendors, cafes or delicatessens, according to the English Market.

Manager Órla Lannin said the success of the English Market depended on the introduction of new food products, as well as traditional family businesses that had been in place for generations.

Ms Lannin said the two new stalls at 1 and 2 Princes Street had done well commercially throughout the history of the market because of their location.

Trading since 1788, the English Market is the oldest covered food market in Ireland.

The stallholders are local and independent food producers or retailers, often with generations of families working in the market.

The letting will be subject to the approval of Cork City Council, and “will have to fit in with the ethos and reputation” of the English Market, it said.