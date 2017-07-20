Cork heavily represented in BIM awards

Three of the eight finalists shortlisted for the inaugural BIM Seafood Retail Business Award 2018 are from Co Cork.

Applications were invited for the awards under two headings — Supermarket Seafood Counters and Independent Seafood Specialists. Four candidates from Ireland have now been shortlisted in each category.

Donagh Good, Good Fish Shop, Carrigaline, and Lar McCarthy, The Fresh Fish Shop, Bandon, are in the Independent Seafood Specialist category.

The other finalists in this category are: Laura Desmond, Reid’s Fish Market, Howth, Co Dublin; and Gerard Collier, Fisherman’s Catch, Clogherhead, Co Louth.

Piotr Wojakowski, Fields SuperValu, Skibbereen, is a finalist in the Supermarket Seafood Manager category where Dan O’Regan, Garveys SuperValu, Tralee; Scott Smullen, Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt, Dublin; and Daniel Drwall, Tarpeys SuperValu, Cavan, are the other finalists.

BIM is specifically looking for retail managers who can demonstrate successful business models, excellent understanding of seafood, coupled with outstanding business and sales acumen.

Among the judges will be retail mentor James Burke, entrepreneur and businessman Bobby Kerr, financial adviser Moira Creedon, and Ronald Hovenars, a food business mentor from Holland, who will give an international insight into progressive seafood retailing.

BIM chief executive Jim O’Toole said the objective of the competition is to identify the seafood business with the best skills. The judges will be taking a critical look at management structures, future growth plans, sales and profit performance.

The winners will receive a prize package of business supports worth €15,000 including branding and promotional advice, PR training, business mentoring and support.