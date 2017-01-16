Home»Business

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Red FM celebrating 15 years as community partner

Monday, January 16, 2017

It’s hard to imagine a time in Cork when Red FM wasn’t broadcasting over the airwaves.

CEO of Cork's Red FM, Diarmuid O'Leary.

It has become such a part of city life and culture that you’d scarcely believe its been only 15 years.

From day one in 2002, Cork’s Red FM just ‘got it’ when it came to the Rebel County. It’s been on the pulse almost ever since.

Broadcasting a fun mix of music, local news, sport, current affairs and entertainment every day from its studios in Bishopstown, Cork’s Red FM has played an integral role in the lives of Cork people since 2002 and is now bringing that to the online world by having a strong focus on social media, video and app development.

According to the radio station, it strives to connect, entertain, inform and support the people of Cork by being a constant and trusted companion.

This month, Cork’s Red FM will celebrate it’s 15th birthday and last year has been one of its best. 

Over the last year the station has cemented its position as the most listened to station in Cork on a daily basis, according to the JNLR survey by Ipsos/MRBI.

It caps a remarkable comeback. At the beginning of 2014, it was in a tough situation with market share of listeners down to fifth in Cork. 

Cork’s Red FM decided to invest heavily in the station, acquiring two key presenters, KC from Today FM and Neil Prendeville from Cork’s 96fm.

The ambitious plan was backed up not only by a rebrand of the station, but also moving from a very youth-orientated station to a sound that would appeal to all ages.

The station now has a market share of 21.1%, nearly treble the figure it had in 2013. It has also received acclaim from the radio industry by picking up three PPI Radio Awards which saw it become the first outside of Dublin to win Best Music Station.

Being nominated as one of the finalists in the Small and Medium Enterprise category of Cork Chamber’s Company of the Year awards is recognition that is warmly received, according to Red FM CEO, Diarmuid O’Leary.

He said: “We are delighted at Cork’s Red FM with the news that we have been shortlisted for Cork SME of the year. 

"This is testament to the hard work we have put in at the station over the last number of years, which has seen Red FM become the number one radio station in Cork with the highest daily listenership.”

