Cork Company of the Year Awards: Vconnecta changing face of politics through data technology

Political polling has taken a battering in recent months — but one innovative Cork company could be the one to restore its reputation across the globe.

Vconnecta combines technology with the data that political operatives live for. In its own words, it is an intersection between politics and community, between technology and relationships.

Vconnecta describes itself as a company with a mission to improve other organisations. From its inception, Vconnecta was designed to streamline processes around community engagement and to deliver smart ways of organising.

Vconnecta’s two products Ecanvasser and Voxcitio deliver world-class platforms for data collection by mobile app. It gives organisations a host of tools for understanding and communicating better with the communities they serve.

Its Ecanvasser and Voxcitia apps allows users to streamline data, grouping data, voter locations, voter preferences, take opinions found by canvassers out on the trail — it’s all covered.

It will compute and graph your data, compartmentalise and analyse what you want for your candidate — it is the organised political operative’s dream. Crucially, it has gained a stellar reception for its accuracy.

It has been used in political campaigns in Ireland, the UK and the USA and is set to grow as the Western world gets to grips with ever growing volatility in national and international politics.

Everyone wants to be ahead of the game, wanting to know who their voters are, who to mobilise, who to persuade, who to lobby, meaning the likes of Vconnecta will be in demand.

Founder Brendan Finucane, a graduate of University College Cork, said it was an honour to be recognised by Cork Chamber in its emerging company category.

He said: “We are delighted to be included in the shortlist for the Emerging Company of the Year and hope to grow our company here in Cork using local talent.”

Based on Monahan Road, Vconnecta is strictly non-partisan and has clients from all sides of the political aisle, working with parties and movements on the left and right.

It has worked with the Republican Party in the USA, the Greens in the UK and AAA-PBP in Ireland. It grew from four to 10 staff in the past 18 months, and is set for 10 more in 2017.