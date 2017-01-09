Cork Company of the Year Awards: OrthoXel products could revolutionise bone fracture recovery

One thing almost as agonising as fracturing a limb is the thought of the lengthy recovery process, but an extraordinarily innovative Cork company aims to change that.

OrthoXel, a medical device startup company founded in 2014 to develop and commercialise orthopaedic trauma products, is focused on the development and commercialisation of orthopaedic trauma devices to treat fractures of the tibia, femur, and hip — a $1.6bn (€1.51bn) global market.

The ingenious devices and surgical instruments are designed to accelerate fracture healing time, simplify the surgical procedure, and improve patient clinical outcomes — in other words, a Godsend to a patient with a broken bone.

OrthoXel’s first product is due to be launched this year. The company hopes that the Apex Tibial Nailing System will be the vehicle to secure a commercial partner for revenue generation, acceleration of pipeline technology development, and future company growth.

What is it? The Apex Tibial Nailing System will offer surgeons the greatest range of locking options of any nail on the market.

The reusable implantation kit allows seamless nail implantation with no change from existing widely-used techniques, but with vastly improved options for the surgeon and outcomes for the patient and healthcare system.

The basic research and development and proof of principle was completed in Cork Institute of Technology’s MEDIC centre over five years.

Led by CEO Pat O’Connor and chief technology officer Charles Daly, OrthoXel is creating a buzz within the industry that the company is on the verge of something transformative.

Mr O’Connor said that being nominated by Cork Chamber in the emerging companies category was great recognition of what the OrthoXel team were doing together.

He said: “We are delighted to be chosen as one of the finalists in the Cork Emerging Company of the Year. This is a prestigious event and a significant endorsement of the hard work we have done to establish our company. It gives us great confidence as we look towards building a global company in the Cork region.”

Based in the Rubicon Centre in Bishopstown, Cork, OrthoXel is also working on the Apex Femoral Nail System, which will offer surgeons vastly improved locking options and a solution for all fracture types.